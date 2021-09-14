Spend your PC Points during Shoppers’ upcoming Bonus Redemption Event

Shoppers Drug Mart will be running its ‘Bonus Redemption Event,’ starting September 17th to 22nd, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘hill15.’
During Bonus Redemption Event, redeeming 50,000 PC Optimum points will net you $65, equivalent to 65,000 points, whereas, on a normal day, redeeming 50,000 points account for $50.
Similarly, redeeming 100,000 points will net you $140 in value, and 200,000 points will be equivalent to $300.
So what can you spend these points on? Shoppers has a bunch of video games and electronics that might make a solid purchase. Check them out below:
Electronics
- Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case: $299.99
- Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Headphones: $249.99
- Nintendo Switch Neon Blue / Red Joy-Con: $399.99
- Garmin Venu SQ GPS smartwatch: $279.99
- Canon Rebel SL3 18-55mm IS Kit: $799.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch: $429.99
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for iPad: $169.99
- Acer Chromebook 315, 15.6-inch: $399.99
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k: $69.99
- Google Chromecast 3rd Generation: $39.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch: $1,169.99
Video games
PlayStation
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: $89.99
- Madden NFL 22: $89.99
- Assassins Creed Valhalla: $79.99
- Demon’s Souls: $89.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate: $89.99
Find all PlayStation games in Shopper’s catalogue here.
Xbox
- F1 2021: $79.99
- Assassins Creed Valhalla: $79.99
- MLB The Show 21: $79.99
- Madden NFL 22: $79.99
- Resident Evil Village: $79.99
Find all Xbox games in Shopper’s catalogue here.
Nintendo Switch
- WarioWare: Get It Together!: $64.99
- The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword: $79.99
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $79.99
- Luigi’s Mansion 3: $79.99
- Minecraft: $29.99
All Nintendo Switch Games in Shopper’s catalogue can be found here.
Source: RedFlagDeals