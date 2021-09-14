The Nintendo Switch finally gets Bluetooth audio support in new update

After more than four years on the market, the Nintendo Switch is finally getting Bluetooth audio support.

On Twitter, Nintendo of America confirmed that a new system update (version 13.0.0) has rolled out with adds the ability to pair Bluetooth audio devices to your Switch. This means that you can now use any of your favourite Bluetooth headphones, like Apple’s AirPods.

The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output. For more information, including restrictions on some features while using Bluetooth Audio, please visit the support page: https://t.co/vzAB6lZTDu pic.twitter.com/6J5xcDl5kU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 15, 2021

Until now, the Switch has only supported wired headphones. While the Switch has always supported Bluetooth, it never used this functionality for audio. Instead, Bluetooth was only leveraged to connect controllers.

To pair Bluetooth headphones, go to the Switch’s Home menu, open ‘System Settings’ and scroll down to the new ‘Bluetooth Audio’ section. From here, select ‘Pair’ to search for any Bluetooth audio devices in range.

Other additions in version 13.0.0 include an ‘Update Dock’ option in System Settings to allow for Switch docks to be updated via LAN port and the ability to maintain an internet connection while the Switch is in Sleep Mode.

Source: Nintendo