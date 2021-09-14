Apple’s new iPhone 13 line vs. last year’s iPhone 12 series: worth the upgrade?

Apple hosted its September product event on September 14th where it unveiled the new iPhone 13 line-up.

There are a bunch of new features and changes, but as usual, we’ll also see a price drop on older iPhone models. If you’re in the market for an upgrade, it may be worth comparing the iPhone 13 and 12 lines to see if the new features are worth the extra money, or if you can scoop up an older model for less.

Let’s start with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Perhaps the biggest upgrade with these over the 12 Pro and Pro Max is the new 120Hz ProMotion display. The higher refresh rate should make the 13 Pros feel much smoother than before, especially when scrolling or gaming. An added benefit of the adaptive refresh rate is it can scale down to 10Hz when you’re not interacting with the phone to reduce battery consumption.

Other improvements include Apple’s more powerful A15 Bionic chip, a larger battery and improved 5G. Apple also talked up the improve cameras, with a focus on macro photography and ‘Cinematic Mode.’

iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro Max Display 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, , 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate Processor A14 Bionic chip A15 Bionic chip A14 Bionic chip A15 Bionic chip RAM 6GB of RAM N/A 6GB of RAM N/A Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Dimensions (in.) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65mm Weight 189g 203g 228g 238g Rear Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0, OIS, telephoto 2x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle) 12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.8, OIS, telephoto 3x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, ultra-wide angle) 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, telephoto 2.5x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle) 12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.8, OIS, telephoto 3x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, ultra-wide angle) Front Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/2.2) 12-megapixel (f/2.2) 12-megapixel (f/2.2) 12-megapixel (f/2.2) OS iOS 14 iOS 15 iOS 14 iOS 15 Battery Up to 17 hours video playback Up to 22 hours video playback Up to 20 hours video playback Up to 28 hours video playback Network Connectivity GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G LTE/ 5G GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G LTE/ 5G Sensors Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date October 13, 2020 September 24, 2021 October 13, 2020 September 24, 2021 Misc Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite Colours: Sierra Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite iPhone 12 iPhone 13 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 13 mini Display 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision 5.4-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2340 x 1080 pixels 5.4-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2340 x 1080 pixels Processor A14 Bionic chip A15 Bionic chip A14 Bionic chip A15 Bionic chip RAM 4GB of RAM N/A 4GB of RAM N/A Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65mm Weight 162g 173g 135g 140g Rear Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide) Front Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/2.2) 12-megapixel (f/2.2) 12-megapixel (f/2.2) 12-megapixel (f/2.2) OS iOS 14 iOS 15 iOS 14 iOS 15 Battery (Up to 17 hours of video playback) Up to 19 hours of video playback Up to 15 hours video playback Up to 17 hours video playback Network Connectivity GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G LTE/ 5G GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G LTE/ 5G Sensors TrueDepth Camera Sensor, Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer SIM As for the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, Apple’s more affordable iPhones also sport the new A15, offer longer battery life and improved cameras. The non-Pro iPhone 13 models gained the sensor shift tech from last year’s iPhone 12 Pro line, which should help with low-light performance. Unfortunately, neither the iPhone 13 or 13 mini have 120Hz displays, which is a bummer.

Oh, and perhaps most important of all, all the new iPhones have about 20 percent smaller notches. Apple hasn’t gone for a hole-punch camera cut-out or under-display tech yet, but hey, I’ll take any notch reduction I can get.

Really, whether or not the new iPhones are worth it over last year’s models comes down to what you care about in a phone. If you want the absolute cutting-edge camera performance, the 13 Pro phones are for you. Similarly, if high refresh-rate displays are something you care about, the 13 Pro devices will be your best option. If you’re more interested in getting a good deal, or don’t really care about the camera or refresh rate, you may be better off saving some money and picking up a discounted iPhone 12.

