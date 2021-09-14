Apple’s new iPhone 13 line vs. last year’s iPhone 12 series: worth the upgrade?

Apple hosted its September product event on September 14th where it unveiled the new iPhone 13 line-up.
There are a bunch of new features and changes, but as usual, we’ll also see a price drop on older iPhone models. If you’re in the market for an upgrade, it may be worth comparing the iPhone 13 and 12 lines to see if the new features are worth the extra money, or if you can scoop up an older model for less.
Let’s start with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Perhaps the biggest upgrade with these over the 12 Pro and Pro Max is the new 120Hz ProMotion display. The higher refresh rate should make the 13 Pros feel much smoother than before, especially when scrolling or gaming. An added benefit of the adaptive refresh rate is it can scale down to 10Hz when you’re not interacting with the phone to reduce battery consumption.
Other improvements include Apple’s more powerful A15 Bionic chip, a larger battery and improved 5G. Apple also talked up the improve cameras, with a focus on macro photography and ‘Cinematic Mode.’
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Display
6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate
6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, , 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor
A14 Bionic chip
A15 Bionic chip
A14 Bionic chip
A15 Bionic chip
RAM
6GB of RAM
N/A
6GB of RAM
N/A
Storage
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Dimensions (in.)
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65mm
Weight
189g
203g
228g
238g
Rear Facing Camera
12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0, OIS, telephoto 2x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle)
12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.8, OIS, telephoto 3x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, ultra-wide angle)
12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, telephoto 2.5x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle)
12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.8, OIS, telephoto 3x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, ultra-wide angle)
Front Facing Camera
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
OS
iOS 14
iOS 15
iOS 14
iOS 15
Battery
Up to 17 hours video playback
Up to 22 hours video playback
Up to 20 hours video playback
Up to 28 hours video playback
Network Connectivity
GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
LTE/ 5G
GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
October 13, 2020
September 24, 2021
October 13, 2020
September 24, 2021
Misc
Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite
Colours: Sierra Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite
Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite
Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite
iPhone 12
iPhone 13
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 13 mini
Display
6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels
6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
5.4-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2340 x 1080 pixels
5.4-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2340 x 1080 pixels
Processor
A14 Bionic chip
A15 Bionic chip
A14 Bionic chip
A15 Bionic chip
RAM
4GB of RAM
N/A
4GB of RAM
N/A
Storage
64GB, 128GB, 256GB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
64GB, 128GB, 256GB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Dimensions (in.)
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm
131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm
131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65mm
Weight
162g
173g
135g
140g
Rear Facing Camera
12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide)
12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide)
12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide)
12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide)
Front Facing Camera
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
OS
iOS 14
iOS 15
iOS 14
iOS 15
Battery
(Up to 17 hours of video playback)
Up to 19 hours of video playback
Up to 15 hours video playback
Up to 17 hours video playback
Network Connectivity
GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
LTE/ 5G
GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
TrueDepth Camera Sensor, Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
October 13, 2020
September 24, 2021
October 13, 2020
September 24, 2021
Misc
Colours: Black, Green, Product Red, Blue, White |
Colours: Black, Pink, Product Red, Blue, White |
Colours: Black, Green, Product Red, Blue, White |
Colours: Black, Pink, Product Red, Blue, White |
As for the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, Apple’s more affordable iPhones also sport the new A15, offer longer battery life and improved cameras. The non-Pro iPhone 13 models gained the sensor shift tech from last year’s iPhone 12 Pro line, which should help with low-light performance. Unfortunately, neither the iPhone 13 or 13 mini have 120Hz displays, which is a bummer.
Oh, and perhaps most important of all, all the new iPhones have about 20 percent smaller notches. Apple hasn’t gone for a hole-punch camera cut-out or under-display tech yet, but hey, I’ll take any notch reduction I can get.
Really, whether or not the new iPhones are worth it over last year’s models comes down to what you care about in a phone. If you want the absolute cutting-edge camera performance, the 13 Pro phones are for you. Similarly, if high refresh-rate displays are something you care about, the 13 Pro devices will be your best option. If you’re more interested in getting a good deal, or don’t really care about the camera or refresh rate, you may be better off saving some money and picking up a discounted iPhone 12.
If you’re interested, you can learn more about the iPhone 13 Pros here and the regular iPhone 13 models here.
Click here to follow all of MobileSyrup‘s coverage of the September 14th Apple product event.