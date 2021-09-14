Bell grows pure fibre internet network in Acadian Peninsula

Bell’s pure fibre internet service is now available to residents and businesses in New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula.

The carrier announced on September 14th that it was expanding its high-speed broadband offerings in the communities of Lamèque, Miscou Centre, Saint-Raphäel-sur-Mer, Haut-Shippagan, Le Goulet, and Pigeon Hill.

On the same day, Bell also announced that 10,000 locations in Oshawa, Ontario, would also be gaining access to the carrier’s fibre internet service.

Both expansions are part of a national capital investment of $1.7 billion from Bell, aimed at accelerating the company’s rollout of broadband fibre across the country over the next two years.

Source: Bell