fbpx
News

Apple reveals iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with 120Hz display

Apple's "Pro" iPhone is finally getting a display with a higher refresh rate

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Sep 14, 20212:04 PM EDT
0 comments
iPhone 13 Pro

Following the reveal of the iPhone 13, Apple showed off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the higher-end versions of its 2021 smartphone line.

First off, Apple revealed that it’s bringing the iPad Pro’s ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate display to its highest-end smartphones, moving the device more in-line with most Android devices. The screen can also go as bright as 1,000 nits.

Other new features include a 20 percent smaller notch, revamped camera system, macro image shooting and a new 1TB storage option that starts at a pricey $2,079 for the iPhone 13 Pro version.

Like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip. On the video side of things, Apple says that it plans to soon introduce a more editable ProRes 4K 30fps video file format, though it’s unclear when this feature will release.

As expected, both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max measure in at the same size as last year, 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches, respectively.

iPhone 13 Pro Pro

Taking a closer look at the new camera features, Apple says that the new ultrawide shooter offers better low-light performance, that the telephoto lens features 3x zoom that enables 6x optical zoom across all of its cameras. All three shooters also feature a new night mode, and there’s a new macro photography mode that lets users shoot subjects as close as 2cm away.

On the battery side of things, Apple says that the iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro and that the iPhone 13 Pro will last 2.5 times longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

This year’s Pro and Pro Max colours include ‘Graphite,’ ‘Gold,’ ‘Silver’ and the new aqua blue-like ‘Sierra Blue.’

During the event, Apple also revealed the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. However, both of Apple’s lower-end smartphones don’t include a 120Hz refresh rate display.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

Display

6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, , 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, , 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

Processor

A15 Bionic chip

A14 Bionic chip

A14 Bionic chip

RAM

6GB of RAM

6GB of RAM

Storage

128GB, 256GB, 512GB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Dimensions (in.)

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm

Weight

228g

228g

189g

Rear Facing Camera

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, telephoto 2.5x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle)

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, telephoto 2.5x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle)

12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0, OIS, telephoto 2x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle)

Front Facing Camera

12-megapixel (f/2.2)

12-megapixel (f/2.2)

12-megapixel (f/2.2)

OS

iOS 15

iOS 14

iOS 14

Battery

Up to 20 hours video playback

Up to 20 hours video playback

Up to 17 hours video playback

Network Connectivity

LTE/ 5G

GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G

GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G

Sensors

Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer

Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer

Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer

SIM Type

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Launch Date

October 13, 2020

October 13, 2020

Misc

Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite

Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite

Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite

Display

iPhone 13 Pro Max

6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, , 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, , 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

iPhone 12 Pro

6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

Processor

iPhone 13 Pro Max

A15 Bionic chip

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

A14 Bionic chip

iPhone 12 Pro

A14 Bionic chip

RAM

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

6GB of RAM

iPhone 12 Pro

6GB of RAM

Storage

iPhone 13 Pro Max

128GB, 256GB, 512GB

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

128GB, 256GB, 512GB

iPhone 12 Pro

128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Dimensions (in.)

iPhone 13 Pro Max

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm

iPhone 12 Pro

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm

Weight

iPhone 13 Pro Max

228g

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

228g

iPhone 12 Pro

189g

Rear Facing Camera

iPhone 13 Pro Max

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, telephoto 2.5x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle)

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, telephoto 2.5x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle)

iPhone 12 Pro

12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0, OIS, telephoto 2x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle)

Front Facing Camera

iPhone 13 Pro Max

12-megapixel (f/2.2)

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

12-megapixel (f/2.2)

iPhone 12 Pro

12-megapixel (f/2.2)

OS

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iOS 15

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iOS 14

iPhone 12 Pro

iOS 14

Battery

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Up to 20 hours video playback

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Up to 20 hours video playback

iPhone 12 Pro

Up to 17 hours video playback

Network Connectivity

iPhone 13 Pro Max

LTE/ 5G

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G

iPhone 12 Pro

GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G

Sensors

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer

iPhone 12 Pro

Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer

SIM Type

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Nano SIM, eSIM

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Nano SIM, eSIM

iPhone 12 Pro

Nano SIM, eSIM

Launch Date

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

October 13, 2020

iPhone 12 Pro

October 13, 2020

Misc

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite

iPhone 12 Pro

Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are set to release on September 24th and are available to pre-order starting September 17th at 5am.

Pricing starts at $1,399 for the iPhone 13 Pro and $1,549 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Image credit: Apple

Comments