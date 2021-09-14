Apple reveals iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with 120Hz display

Following the reveal of the iPhone 13, Apple showed off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the higher-end versions of its 2021 smartphone line.

First off, Apple revealed that it’s bringing the iPad Pro’s ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate display to its highest-end smartphones, moving the device more in-line with most Android devices. The screen can also go as bright as 1,000 nits.

Other new features include a 20 percent smaller notch, revamped camera system, macro image shooting and a new 1TB storage option that starts at a pricey $2,079 for the iPhone 13 Pro version.

Like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip. On the video side of things, Apple says that it plans to soon introduce a more editable ProRes 4K 30fps video file format, though it’s unclear when this feature will release.

As expected, both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max measure in at the same size as last year, 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches, respectively.

Taking a closer look at the new camera features, Apple says that the new ultrawide shooter offers better low-light performance, that the telephoto lens features 3x zoom that enables 6x optical zoom across all of its cameras. All three shooters also feature a new night mode, and there’s a new macro photography mode that lets users shoot subjects as close as 2cm away.

On the battery side of things, Apple says that the iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro and that the iPhone 13 Pro will last 2.5 times longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

This year’s Pro and Pro Max colours include ‘Graphite,’ ‘Gold,’ ‘Silver’ and the new aqua blue-like ‘Sierra Blue.’

During the event, Apple also revealed the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. However, both of Apple’s lower-end smartphones don’t include a 120Hz refresh rate display.

iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro Display 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, , 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, , 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision Processor A15 Bionic chip A14 Bionic chip A14 Bionic chip RAM 6GB of RAM 6GB of RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm Weight 228g 228g 189g Rear Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, telephoto 2.5x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle) 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, telephoto 2.5x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle) 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0, OIS, telephoto 2x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle) Front Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/2.2) 12-megapixel (f/2.2) 12-megapixel (f/2.2) OS iOS 15 iOS 14 iOS 14 Battery Up to 20 hours video playback Up to 20 hours video playback Up to 17 hours video playback Network Connectivity LTE/ 5G GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Sensors Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date October 13, 2020 October 13, 2020 Misc Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite Display iPhone 13 Pro Max 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, , 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, , 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision iPhone 12 Pro 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision Processor iPhone 13 Pro Max A15 Bionic chip iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max A14 Bionic chip iPhone 12 Pro A14 Bionic chip RAM iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max 6GB of RAM iPhone 12 Pro 6GB of RAM Storage iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB, 256GB, 512GB iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB, 256GB, 512GB iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) iPhone 13 Pro Max 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm iPhone 12 Pro 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm Weight iPhone 13 Pro Max 228g iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max 228g iPhone 12 Pro 189g Rear Facing Camera iPhone 13 Pro Max 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, telephoto 2.5x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle) iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, telephoto 2.5x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle) iPhone 12 Pro 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0, OIS, telephoto 2x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle) Front Facing Camera iPhone 13 Pro Max 12-megapixel (f/2.2) iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max 12-megapixel (f/2.2) iPhone 12 Pro 12-megapixel (f/2.2) OS iPhone 13 Pro Max iOS 15 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iOS 14 iPhone 12 Pro iOS 14 Battery iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to 20 hours video playback iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to 20 hours video playback iPhone 12 Pro Up to 17 hours video playback Network Connectivity iPhone 13 Pro Max LTE/ 5G iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G iPhone 12 Pro GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Sensors iPhone 13 Pro Max Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer iPhone 12 Pro Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer SIM Type iPhone 13 Pro Max Nano SIM, eSIM iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Nano SIM, eSIM iPhone 12 Pro Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max October 13, 2020 iPhone 12 Pro October 13, 2020 Misc iPhone 13 Pro Max Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite iPhone 12 Pro Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are set to release on September 24th and are available to pre-order starting September 17th at 5am.

Pricing starts at $1,399 for the iPhone 13 Pro and $1,549 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Image credit: Apple