Xplornet acquires Manitoba-based ISP Swift High Speed

Xplornet Communications is expanding further into the prairie provinces with its recent acquisition of Swift High Speed, a Manitoba-based broadband provider.

According to the press release, Xplornet will gain 6,000 customers across rural southeastern Manitoba, 218 km of fibre optic network, and 119 broadcast tower locations in the deal.

The acquisition is part of Xplornet’s ongoing plan to bulk up its 5G network and infrastructure in rural Manitoba.

In May 2021, the internet service provider purchased over 160 cell towers in the province, with another two towers launched in February.

Xplornet itself is headquartered in New Brunswick, and focuses specifically on delivering high-speed internet to rural parts of Canada.

