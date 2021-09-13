Telus’s 24/7 Apple Watch emergency alert service now available in French

Telus Health Companion service for Apple Watch, which provides support and emergency services to seniors living at home, is now offered in both of Canada’s official languages.

First launched in May 2021, the 24/7 service uses the Apple Watch’s fall detection API and location data to flag when wearers have fallen down.

A Telus Health operator then speaks to the wearer — now in English or French — via the watch, and can remotely alert their emergency contacts or call 911 if help is needed.

Telus is currently charging $30 per month for the service, if you already have an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer.

Otherwise, you can pay $54 per month to buy the watch and service as a bundle through a 2-year payment plan.

In order to work, the service also needs to be linked up to an iPhone 6s or later with up-to-date iOS and a wireless Telus plan.

