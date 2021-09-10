fbpx
Telus invests $28.5 million to improve its internet services in Burnaby

The Vancouver-based carrier is spending $13 billion to beef up its overall B.C. operations.

By Alyssa Tremblay @tremb1ay
Sep 10, 202110:20 AM EDT
Telus continues to expand its internet services in Western Canada with a new $28.5 million investment in the city of Burnaby, British Columbia.

According to the press release, more Burnaby households will soon have access to Telus’ high-speed fibre optic internet — which the carrier calls its “PureFibre” network — thanks to new wireless infrastructure to be built later this year.

Burnaby is the latest region targeted by Telus as part of the Vancouver-based carrier’s $13 billion investment toward upgrading its operations in British Columbia. The expansion, which launched in May 2021, is expected to continue through to 2024.

Most recently, in August 2021, the city of Quesnel, B.C. was connected to Telus’ 5G network thanks to funds from the same investment.

This year has seen all three Canadian carrier giants — Telus, Bell and Rogers — pour billions of dollars into building and updating their respective internet infrastructure networks nationwide.

Source: Telus

