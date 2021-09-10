SaskTel erects 10 new cell towers, completes $107 million wireless project

Saskatchewan’s crown-owned telecommunications company is celebrating the completion of a $107 million initiative to connect the province with wireless internet.

The four-year “Wireless Saskatchewan” project, launched by SaskTel in 2017, officially concluded on September 10th, 2021, with the completion of a final set of macro cell towers.

According to a press release, the 10 newly-launched towers will offer faster 4G LTE service to the communities of Aberdeen (South), Candle Lake, Carrot River (East), East Fairwell, Kuroki, Makwa, Marean Lake, Mount Pleasant, Prince Albert (East), and Shaunavon (Southeast).

SaskTel previously launched 15 new towers in March 2021, servicing the regions of Burnham, Clayridge, Crescent Lake, Duncairn, Filion Lake, Frenchman Butte, Great Deer, Keppel, Kessock, Main Centre, Meacham (East), Murphy Creek, Parkerview, Sokal, and Worcester.

In total, there are now 1,000 SaskTel towers erected across the province.

With the initiative complete, SaskTel announced its next project is bringing 5G internet service to rural Saskatchewan.

To achieve this goal, the province plans on investing $323 million in 2021-2023, and over $1.4 billion over the next five years, to launch its 5G network.

Source: SaskTel