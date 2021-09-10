Samsung unveils new Watch 4 bands made from eco-friendly materials

Samsung has launched a limited-edition collection of sustainably manufactured Watch Bands for the Galaxy Watch 4 created by Sami Miró, a fashion designer whose previous projects used upcycled materials.

The new Sami Miró collection offers six watchbands and three watch faces with a focus on sustainability and wellness and usage of recycled materials, including apple peel sourced from the fruit industry.

The ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Stratus Sky’ bands are made entirely of apple peel skin, whereas ‘Aurora Night,’ ‘Cloud Navy,’ ‘Earth Sunrise,’ and ‘Dawn Atlas’ are composed of a recyclable thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), according to Samsung.

“The colors Stratus Sky, Cloud Navy, and Midnight Black can translate from day to night while the Aurora Night and Dawn Atlas have gem hues and are perfect for when you are in the mood for a pop of color,” said Miró in Samsung’s release about the new bands. “I am proud that we sourced sustainable materials for the entire collection. My designs were inspired by the beauty of our planet and I want the collection to serve as a reminder to stay mindful and connected to the Earth.”

In addition to the bands, Miró has also designed three watch faces for the Watch 4 (SMV Atlas I, SMV Serenity and SMV Atlas II), which are free to download from Google Play Store.

The Galaxy Watch4 x Sami Miró Vintage sustainable watchband collection is now available on Samsung.com, with prices beginning at $39.99 ($50.51 CAD). However, the bands don’t appear on Samsung’s Canadian website.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for more information regarding Canadian availability and pricing.