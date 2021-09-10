fbpx
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now available in Canada

The Tab S7 FE is available in 'Mystic Black,' 'Mystic Green,' 'Mystic Pink' and 'Mystic Silver' colour variants

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 10, 20211:07 PM EDT
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now available to purchase at Samsung Experience Stores and online on the company’s website.

The Fan Edition version of the tablet features a 12.4-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution. Additionally, the tablet offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 788G processor, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage and MicroSD expansion options.

Further, the tablet features a 10,090mAh battery and sports an 8-megapixel rear shooter and 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Tab S7 FE is available in ‘Mystic Black,’ ‘Mystic Green,’ ‘Mystic Pink’ and ‘Mystic Silver’ colour variants. The tablet costs $699.99 and $759.99 for the 64GB and 128GB variants, respectively.

Samsung’s early-bird promotion offers anyone who purchases a Tab S7 FE between September 1st and 30th two Google Play promotional balances of $50 each for a total value of $100.

