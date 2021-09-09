Telus to expand 5G to Greater Montreal regions in $90 million investment

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus announced plans to expand its 5G network to the Montreal, Lanaudière, Laurentides and Montérégie regions.

The expansion comes as part of a larger $90 million investment in infrastructure in the Greater Montreal area, itself part of a $9 billion investment in Quebec through 2024. Through the expansion, Telus says that customers in over 70 additional communities will have access to its 5G network.

“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect the citizens of the Greater Montreal to the people, resources and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus.

Telus notes that it leverages multiple vendors, including Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia to power its 5G network. The carrier says it plans to expand 5G to over 615 communities, including 157 in Quebec, and aims to cover over 70 percent of the Canadian population by the end of the year.

Interestingly, Telus also cited an Opensignal report that gave the carrier several awards, including Fastest 5G Download and Upload Speeds, Best 5G Video Experience, Best 5G Availability and more. However, it’s worth noting that Telus tied with Bell and, sometimes, Rogers in several of those sectors. Additionally, Opensignal’s most recent 5G experience report showed Rogers breaking away from the three-way ties to claim the best 5G Availability and Reach, although Bell and Telus retained their lead in download speeds.

Source: Telus