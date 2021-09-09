Here are the game trailers from Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2021 event

During Sony’s recent ‘PlayStation Showcase’ event, the company showed off several upcoming games for its current-generation PlayStation 5 video game console.
While Sony hasn’t revealed when all of these titles will launch on the PS5, it did give us a glimpse at each title.
From Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to God of War Ragnarok and a sneak peek at Marvel’s Wolverine, below are all the trailers from the event:
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 2023 (PS5)
God of War: Ragnarok (PS5, PS4)
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake (PS5)
Marvel’s Wolverine (PS5)
Project Eve (PS5)
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – March 25th (PS4, PS5)
Forspoken – Spring 2022 (PS5)
Alan Wake Remastered – October 5th (PS4, PS5)
Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online – March 2022 (PS5)
Ghostwire: Tokyo – Spring 2022 (PS5)
Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy – October 26th (PS4, PS5)
Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt – 2021 (PS5)
Deathloop – September 14th (PS5)
Kid A Mnesia Exhibition – November (PS5)
Tchia – 2022 (PS4, PS5)
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – Early 2022 (PS5, PC)
Grand Turismo 7 March 4th 2022 (PS5)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tBUsXIkG1A