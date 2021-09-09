Scene program expanding in November, adding perks for Apple, flights and more

One of Canada’s biggest loyalty programs is about to get even bigger.

Through a partnership between Cineplex and Scotiabank, Scene will be rebranded as Scene+ on November 22nd, at which time it will receive several new perks. Existing Scene members will automatically be transitioned to Scene+ and the program will remain free through the transition.

The two biggest new benefits will be the option to earn and redeem points at retailers and travel agencies.

With respect to the former, there will be more than 60 participating national retailers, including Apple and Best Buy. Additionally, trip-related purchases like flights, hotels and car rentals will also be eligible for Scene points redemption. Scene says a full list of partners will be revealed closer to the launch of Scene+.

A new Scene+ website will be launched to let users claim their rewards, while a third-party service travel centre called ‘Scene+ Travel’ will be introduced to let users earn and claim points on trips. Scene says you’ll earn three points for every $1 spent on a hotel or car rental when booked through Scene+ travel. You’ll also be able to redeem 100 points for $1 toward a flight, hotel or car rental through Scene+ Travel.

Scene says your existing points balance and account number will not change under Scene+. Those who have a Scotiabank credit or debit card that can earn Scotia Rewards will have their points balance automatically transfer to Scene+ at the same value. Alternatively, current Scotia Rewards program members without a Scene account will be sent Scene+ account details closer to November 22nd.

The reveal of Scene+ comes a few weeks after Cineplex launched its own premium membership, ‘CineClub,’ which offers perks like free movies and discounted tickets and concession tiems.

Source: Scene