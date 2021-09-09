Master Chief blows up a banshee in Microsoft’s new Windows 11 ad

Seems like today is a day for trailers. First, Google dropped the Pixel 6 trailer, and then the new Matrix trailer arrived. Now, it’s Microsoft’s turn with a short teaser for Windows 11 featuring Master Chief.

The short ad features an actress walking through halls of apps, touching things to interact with them. First, she goes into the Xbox Game Pass app and starts Halo Infinite, which brings Master Chief into the ad. He blasts a banshee out of the sky with a rocket launcher, kick-starting the transition into the Windows 11 widgets interface.

From there, the actress looks up hummingbirds, then leaps into a Teams chat via the new taskbar integration in Windows 11. We briefly see the fancy new Windows 11 wallpaper before transitioning to a dance video. Finally, we see the actress back at her computer watching the dance video and opening a Teams call using Windows 11’s new window management system.

Overall it’s a nice little ad that does a decent job showing off some of what’s new in Windows 11. However, I wonder if people who don’t follow Windows news will get all the little hints about features peppered throughout.

Microsoft plans to launch Windows 11 on October 5th, likely alongside new Surface devices the company will probably unveil at its September 22nd event. And while I’m generally excited, I’m also concerned for the upgrade process — Microsoft has already made a mess of it with confusing system requirements and a stunning lack of clarity, and it doesn’t look like the situation will improve before October.