Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Doorbell is $80 off at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada is currently offering a solid deal on Google’s Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell.

The video doorbell is currently available for $219.99, marking an $80 discount from its original $299.99 price tag.

Hello has a 160-degree field of view camera with 4:3 HDR and night vision recording, allowing you to see who/what is outside your house at be it day or night. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allow you to check in from anywhere at any time with added three-hour snapshot history to see what you missed.

Additionally, the Nest Hello Doorbell has a microphone that allows users to converse with whoever is at their doorstep, even if you’re not at home. It has an operating floor of -20°C, making the doorbell suitable for light Canadian winters.

Further, getting a Nest Aware subscription enables additional features on the doorbell, such as distinguishing if the visitor is someone you know or a stranger, along with object and person recognization.

If you want to pay for a subscription, Google offers two options: Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus. Nest Aware costs $8 per month or $80 per year and includes 30 days of event video history as well as Familiar Face Detection, which allows the cameras to recognize people from your household or friends. Nest Aware Plus costs $16 per month or $160 per year and includes 60 days of event video history and 10 days of 24/7 video history.

Learn more about the Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell or purchase it for $219.99 here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Image credit: Best Buy

Source: Best Buy