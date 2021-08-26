Looking back at Nintendo’s major consoles and handhelds

Nintendo has released a ton of consoles and handhelds since its playing card-focused inception in 1889, ranging from the iconic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and the Game & Watch in the mid-80s to the revolutionary Wii in the 2000s and most recently, the chart-topping Switch.

The above video offers a brief look at several of the Japanese gaming giant’s most significant consoles and handhelds.

Make sure to keep your eyes on our new gaming landing page, the SyrupArcade, for all your gaming news fix moving forward.

More Nintendo news