Looking back at Nintendo’s major consoles and handhelds

Nintendo has released a ton of consoles and handhelds since its playing card-focused inception in 1889, ranging from the iconic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and the Game & Watch in the mid-80s to the revolutionary Wii in the 2000s and most recently, the chart-topping Switch.
The above video offers a brief look at several of the Japanese gaming giant’s most significant consoles and handhelds.
