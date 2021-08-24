Forza Horizon 5 has a beautiful world, revamped suspension and of course, fast cars

While we haven’t been able to go hands-on with Forza Horizon 5, we did get to watch some footage and listen to Mike Brown from Playground Games so we can share what we’ve learned about the upcoming open-world racing game.
Notably, the map for the game looks huge, which is always a plus for Forza Horizon games, since they lend themselves to offering very diverse driving locations. In all of these locations, there also appears to be more animals across the landscape, and we’ve seen bighorn sheep, donkeys, flamingoes, donkeys and wild goats, but the devs promise there are more to come. Like Forza Horizon 4’s featured sheep, these animals will be fast enough to dodge cars as they drive at them.
To help tie all this together, the team has revamped how they service ambient music to players to help make each area feel more distinct. There are also going to be storms and these look incredible and can change depending on where you are. This means you’ll get to drive through crazy dust storms and regular rainfall.
As players are driving around, they can also expect new music, including new songs from Mexican artists, to help sell the theme of the new local. On the art front, there will also be some hidden murals for people to discover that have been painted by Mexican artists.
As with the last Forza Horizon title, there will be weekly seasons, but unlike the U.K.-based title, the changes will be less noticeable in some parts of the map. As an example, Brown said that some mountains are going to have snow on the peaks during colder seasons.
This has been one of the first years that Microsoft has given the Horizons team three years to make a game, and it’s allowed the team to revamp the cars suspension system and braking, which should make them feel more natural to handle once you get to play the game.
In terms of new game modes, the dev team has clarified that the map this time will be better for the Elimination battle royal style game mode. There’s a new co-op racing experience that is set up to be something players can do as a more laid-back co-op mode to play together online and compete in tournaments with AI players.
The game goes live on November 9th.
Comments