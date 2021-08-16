Leaked Fitbit Charge 5 renders show a curved, coloured touch display

Fitbit’s Charge 5 fitness tracker might get a fresh design in the future, according to leaked renders.
First shared by leaker Evan Blass on Twitter, the renders indicate a design similar to the Luxe tracker with a curved coloured touch screen that blends with the watch’s main body.
While Blass’s Tweet doesn’t delve into the tracker’s specifications, it did show three colour possibilities for the rumoured Fitbit Charge 5: teal, cream, and black. Additionally, two narrow panels on each side of the tracker appear to offer capacitive touch controls, allowing users to tread the tracker’s interface by tapping and sliding.
It’s reasonable to expect the Charge 5 to have the usual lineup of fitness tracker features, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, barometers, SpO2, and optical heart rate sensors.
The exciting thing here, though, is that Google completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit earlier this year. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what features Fitbit might incorporate from its new parent company.
Image credit: @evleaks
Source: @evleaks
