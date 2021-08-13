See how the Galaxy Z flip 3 camera stacks up to the iPhone 12 and Pixel 5

Samsung’s newest phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, has landed in the MobileSyrup office, so we had to take it out and see how its camera stacked up against the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pixel 5.
In the brief time we used the phone, the camera has been stellar and might be one of the better Samsung camera modules to have come out in recent years. The new hardware also impressed us with its much glassier feeling screen and solid in-hand feel.
Watch the full video to see the breakdown and keep your eyes on MobileSyrup in the coming weeks for a full review. You can read our hands-on experience with the phones for more information as well.
