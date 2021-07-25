Vidéotron receives funding to bring connectivity to Lanaudière, Laurentides regions in Quebec

Vidéotron is receiving $6.21 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to the Lanaudière and Laurentides regions in Quebec.
The project aims to bring connectivity to 1,560 homes in the region by September 2022. The funding is being provided under the second phase of the Quebec and federal governments’ Operation High Speed initiative.
Municipalities part of the project include Sainte-Mélanie, Crabtree, Joliette, Saint-Paul, Saint-Thomas, Oka, Mirabel and more.
“The pandemic has shown the extent to which internet has become essential for teleworking, distance learning or just staying in touch with friends and family,” said Gilles Bélanger, the parliamentary assistant to the premier of Quebec, in a news release.
“The government is investing in the deployment of robust infrastructure to make Quebec a leader in connectivity.”
On July 21st, the federal and Quebec governments launched the second phase of the Operation High Speed initiative. Phase I targets 150,000 households through a combined investment of $836.3 million. Phase II targets 18,200 more households through a combined investment of %94 million.
Through Operation High Speed, the two levels of government hope to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
Source: ISED
Comments