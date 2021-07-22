PREVIOUS
Deals

Digital and Disc Edition PlayStation 5 to go on sale at EB Games at 11 am ET

Ready, Set, Go!

Jul 22, 2021

10:53 AM EDT

0 comments

Update 07/22/2021 12:20 am ET: Both editions of the PS5 are now out of stock.

EB Games Canada has alerted via its Twitter page that it’ll have the PlayStation 5 Digital and Disc edition consoles bundled with an additional DualSense controller in stock at 11 am ET.

Follow the links to visit the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and PlayStation 5 Disc Edition listings on EB Games’ website.

The consoles are expected to sell out quickly, so act fast if interested.

Source: @EBGamesCanada

