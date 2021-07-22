Digital and Disc Edition PlayStation 5 to go on sale at EB Games at 11 am ET

Update 07/22/2021 12:20 am ET: Both editions of the PS5 are now out of stock.
Thank you for your interest in our Playstation 5 console restock. We are now sold out of available units. Please follow us on social media for updates and restock availability. pic.twitter.com/nil1M6PFlj
— EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) July 22, 2021
EB Games Canada has alerted via its Twitter page that it’ll have the PlayStation 5 Digital and Disc edition consoles bundled with an additional DualSense controller in stock at 11 am ET.
Playstation 5 disc consoles and digital consoles bundled with an additional DualSense controller will be available for purchase today at approximately 11:00 am ET, online only! pic.twitter.com/oWNIMcPFlP
— EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) July 22, 2021
Follow the links to visit the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and PlayStation 5 Disc Edition listings on EB Games’ website.
The consoles are expected to sell out quickly, so act fast if interested.
Source: @EBGamesCanada
