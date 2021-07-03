Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [June 28-July 4]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
The Tomorrow War [Amazon Original]
A group of present-day soldiers is sent into the future to stop an alien threat.
The Tomorrow War was directed by Chris McKay (Lego Batman) and stars Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) and Betty Gilpin (Glow).
It’s worth noting that Paramount was originally going to release the film in December 2020, but Amazon acquired it amid the pandemic for a straight-to-streaming premiere.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 2nd, 2021
Genre: Action, sci-fi
Runtime: 2 hours, 18 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 55 percent (based on 67 reviews)
Stream The Tomorrow War here.
Crave
Judas and the Black Messiah
Based on true events from the late 1960s, Judas and the Black Messiah unpacks the betrayal of Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton at the hands of FBI informant William O’Neal.
Judas and the Black Messiah was co-written and directed by Shaka King (Newlyweds) and stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Dominique Fishback (The Deuce), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) and Martin Sheen (The West Wing).
Original Canadian release date: February 12th, 2021 (PVOD/theatres)
Crave release date: July 2nd, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 6 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 96 percent (based on 336 reviews)
Stream Judas and the Black Messiah here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The Legend of the Underground
Directed by Nneka Onuorah (The Same Difference) and Giselle Bailey (My House), this documentary explores Nigeria’s anti-LGBTQ law and the bold, non-conformist youth who stand against it.
Crave release date: June 29th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 96 percent (based on 336 reviews)
Stream The Legend of the Underground here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
No Sudden Move
After a robbery goes wrong, a group of small-time criminals must find out who hired them — and for what purpose.
No Sudden Move was directed by Steven Soderbergh (Traffic) and stars Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Benicio Del Toro (Sicario), David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men).
Crave release date: July 1st, 2021
Genre: Period crime thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent (based on 38 reviews)
Stream No Sudden Move here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Disney+
Summer of Soul [Star Original]
Director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (The Roots) examines why the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, despite having a large attendance featuring such performers as Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight & the Pips and The 5th Dimension, has become obscure in pop culture.
Disney+ Canada release date: July 2nd, 2021
Genre: Music documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent (based on 112 reviews)
Stream Summer of Soul here.
Netflix
Black Lightning (Season 4)
In the fourth and final season of Black Lightning, Jefferson’s desire to once again retire from crimefighting is once again stopped by new threats to Freeland and his family.
Black Lightning is based on the DC Comics character of the same name, created by Salim Akil (Girlfriends) and stars Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie), China Anne McClain (Descendants), Nafessa Williams (Code Black), Christine Adams (The Whole Truth) and Marvin Jones III (“Deep Hearted”).
Original TV broadcast run: February to May 2021
Netflix Canada release date: June 29th, 2021
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: 13 episodes (42 to 45 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Black Lightning here.
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 [Netflix Original]
A teen and her friends take on a murderous force that’s haunted their town for centuries.
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 was written and directed by Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon) and stars
Note: this is the first part in Netflix’s three-part series adapting R.L. Stine’s Fear Street books. Part 2 and 3 will release weekly from here on out.
Netflix Canada release date: July 2nd, 2021
Genre: Slasher
Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent (based on 42 reviews)
Stream Fear Street Part 1: 1994 here.
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Feeling unappreciated, Peter ventures beyond the garden, which leads his family to chase after him.
Peter Rabbit 2 was co-written and directed by Will Gluck (Peter Rabbit) and features the voice of James Corden (The Late, Late Show) and Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids) and David Oyelowo (Queen of Katwe).
Original Canadian release date: June 11th, 2021 (in applicable theatres)
Canadian PVOD release date: July 2nd, 2021
Genre: Family
Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent (based on 66 reviews)
You can rent Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway for $24.99 on PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, the Cineplex Store and Amazon Prime Video Store.
Werewolves Within
After a group of people gets stranded in an inn by a snowstorm, suspicions begin to arise that there’s a werewolf hiding among them.
Based on Ubisoft’s VR multiplayer game of the same name, Werewolves Within was directed by Josh Ruben (Scare Me) and features an ensemble cast that includes Sam Richardson (Veep), Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us), Michael Chernus (Orange is the New Black) and Michaela Watkins (Saturday Night Live).
Original release date: June 25th, 2021 (U.S.)
Canadian PVOD release date: July 2nd, 2021
Genre: Comedy horror
Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent (based on 91 reviews)
You can rent Werewolves Within for $5.99 on iTunes and Google Play.
YouTube
A Star-Studded Dinner | Recipe For Change
Hasan Minhaj (The Patriot Act), Eugene Lee Yang (YouTube group The Try Guys) and Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan sit down with a variety of celebrities to celebrate global Asian and Pacific Islander (API) culture, as well as discuss the recent acts of violence against the community.
Some of their guests include Mississauga, Ontario’s own Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), former artistic gymnast Katelyn Ohashi and Margaret Cho (30 Rock).
