How to watch Euro 2021 in Canada

The international tournament can be watched via cable or streamed online

Jun 11, 2021

12:37 PM EDT

The long-awaited Euro 2021 finally kicks off today with Turkey facing off against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Going into the tournament, the stacked France team, that includes Kylian Mbappé, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, led by Didier Deschamps is predicted to take home the trophy, while the reigning champs — Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal — are one of the fan favourites.

The 24-team tournament is usually hosted by a single country, but to commemorate the competition’s 60th anniversary, hosting duties were shared among several nations. This summer, Euro 2021 matches will be held in 11 different nations, namely, Azerbaijan, Denmark, England, Germany, Holland, Hungary, Italy, Romania, Russia, Scotland and Spain.

Two Canadian media outlets have been given the broadcast rights to the tournament, CTV and its sports specialty channel TSN and TVA.

CTV along with TSN will be broadcasting the games in English, while the Quebecor Media-owned TVA Sports will be broadcasting the showdown in French.

Here is an in-depth guide on how you can watch the Euro 2021 in Canada:

Cable

All Euro 2021 games will be available to watch on one of TSN’s five channels, with weekend games available on CTV and TSN. Most cable service providers, including Bell, Rogers and Shaw have these channels in their catalogue.

Similarly, if your cable provider is Vidéotron, Cogeco, or Telus, you should have access to TVA Sports for coverage of all games in French.

Online streaming (with cable)

If you have a cable connection that gives you access to the five TSN channels, you can use your cable credentials to log in to the TSN website and watch the games live. Additionally, the same can be done over TSN’s dedicated app.

TSN’s app is available on Android and iOS.

The same procedure follows for French broadcast. If your cable provides you with the TVA Sports channel, you can use your cable credentials to log into the TVA Sports website and mobile apps to live stream the battle of the nations.

TVA Sports’ app can be downloaded on Android here and iOS here.

You can also check if your cable provider has its own dedicated website or mobile app which gives you access to view all channels online. For example, Rogers cable customers can visit Rogers Anyplace TV to view the games on the go and Bell cable users can visit Fibe TV.

Online streaming (without cable)

UEFA EURO 2021 is also available on-demand through TSN Direct, which is the company’s online subscription program that gives you access to the TSN channels on the website and dedicated app.

The subscriptions are as follows:

  • Day Pass – Gives you access to TSN for 24 hours from the time of subscription. The day pass costs $7.99 + tax.
  • Month Pass – Gives you access to TSN for one month from the time of subscription. The month pass costs $19.99 + tax and is billed monthly until you cancel the subscription.
  • Six-Month Pass – Gives you access to TSN for six months from the time of subscription. This pass usually costs $99.95 for the six months but is currently slashed down to $59.97 + tax and is billed every six months until you cancel the subscription.

Click here to subscribe.

Similarly, if you want to watch the Euro 2021 on-demand in French, TVA Sports Direct should be your go-to. TVA’s subscription gives you access to live stream the games on the company’s website and dedicated app.

The subscriptions are as follows:

  • Monthly Plan – Gives you access to TVA Sports for a month from the time of subscription. The monthly plan costs $19.99 + tax and automatically renews every month until you cancel the subscription.
  • Annual Plan – Gives you access to TVA Sports for a year from the time of subscription. The annual plan costs $199.99 + tax and is billed annually until the subscription is cancelled.
    It’s worth noting that TVA Sports doesn’t offer a single-day pass.

Click here to subscribe.

Euro 2021 schedule

Friday, June 11

Match Time TV channels
Turkey vs. Italy 3 pm ET TSN1/4, TVA Sports

Saturday, June 12

Match   Time TV channels
Wales vs. Switzerland 9 am ET TSN1/3, CTV, TVA Sports
Denmark vs. Finland 12 pm ET TSN1/3, CTV, TVA Sports
Belgium vs. Russia 3 pm ET TSN1/3, CTV, TVA Sports

Sunday, June 13

Match Time TV channels
England vs. Croatia 9 am ET TSN1/5, CTV, TVA Sports
Austria vs. North Macedonia 12 pm ET TSN1/5, CTV, TVA Sports
Netherlands vs. Ukraine 3 pm ET TSN1/3/5, CTV, TVA Sports

Monday, June 14

Match Time TV channels
Scotland vs. Czech Republic 9 am ET TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports
Poland vs. Slovakia 12 pm ET TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports
Spain vs. Sweden 3 pm ET TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports

Tuesday, June 15

Match Time TV channels
Hungary vs. Portugal 12 pm ET TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports
France vs. Germany 3 pm ET TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports

Wednesday, June 16

Match Time TV channels
Finland vs. Russia 9 am ET TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports
Turkey vs. Wales 12 pm ET TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports
Italy vs. Switzerland 3 pm ET TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports

Thursday, June 17

Match Time TV channels
Ukraine vs. North Macedonia 9 am ET TSN1/3, TVA Sports
Denmark vs. Belgium 12 pm ET TSN1/3, TVA Sports
Netherlands vs. Austria 3 pm ET TSN1/3, TVA Sports

Friday, June 18

Match Time TV channels
Sweden vs. Slovakia 9 am ET TSN1/3, TVA Sports
Croatia vs. Czech Republic 12 pm ET TSN1/3, TVA Sports
England vs. Scotland 3 pm ET TSN1/3, TVA Sports

Saturday, June 19

Match Time TV channels
Hungary vs. France 9 am ET TSN1/4, CTV, TVA Sports
Portugal vs. Germany 12 pm ET TSN1/4, CTV, TVA Sports
Spain vs. Poland 3 pm ET TSN1/5, CTV, TVA Sports

Sunday, June 20

Match Time TV channels
Italy vs. Wales 12 pm ET TSN3/5, CTV, TVA Sports
Switzerland vs. Turkey 12 pm ET TSN2, TVA Sports

Monday, June 21

Match Time TV channels
Ukraine vs. Austria 12 pm ET TSN2, TVA Sports
North Macedonia vs. Netherlands 12 pm ET TSN1/3/4/5, TVA Sports
Russia vs. Denmark 3 pm ET TSN2, TVA Sports
Finland vs. Belgium 3 pm ET TSN, TVA Sports

Tuesday, June 22

Match Time TV channels
Croatia vs. Scotland 3 pm ET TSN2, TVA Sports
Czech Republic vs. England 3 pm ET TSN, TVA Sports

Wednesday, June 23

Match Time TV channels
Sweden vs. Poland 12 pm ET TSN2, TVA Sports
Slovakia vs. Spain 12 pm ET TSN, TVA Sports
Portugal vs. France 3 pm ET TSN, TVA Sports
Germany vs. Hungary 3 pm ET TSN2, TVA Sports

Saturday, June 26 (Round of 16)

Match Time TV channels
TBD 12 pm ET TSN/CTV, TVA Sports
TBD 3 pm ET TSN/CTV, TVA Sports

Sunday, June 27 (Round of 16)

Match Time TV channels
TBD 12 pm ET TSN/CTV, TVA Sports
TBD 3 pm ET TSN/CTV, TVA Sports

Monday, June 28 (Round of 16)

Match Time TV channels
TBD 12 pm ET TSN, TVA Sports
TBD 3 pm ET TSN, TVA Sports

Tuesday, June 29 (Round of 16)

Match Time TV channels
TBD 12 pm ET TSN, TVA Sports
TBD 3 pm ET TSN, TVA Sports

Friday, July 2 (Quarterfinals)

Match Time TV channels
TBD 12 pm ET TSN, TVA Sports
TBD 3 pm ET TSN, TVA Sports

Saturday, July 3 (Quarterfinals)

Match Time TV channels
TBD 12 pm ET TSN/CTV, TVA Sports
TBD 3 pm ET TSN/CTV, TVA Sports

Tuesday, July 6 (Semifinal)

Match Time TV channels
Semifinal 1 3 pm ET TSN, TVA Sports

Wednesday, July 7 (Semifinal)

Match Time TV channels
Semifinal 2 3 pm ET TSN, TVA Sports

Sunday, July 11 (Final)

Match Time TV channels
Final 3 pm ET TSN/CTV, TVA Sports

Image credit: UEFA EURO 2020

