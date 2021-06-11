How to watch Euro 2021 in Canada

The long-awaited Euro 2021 finally kicks off today with Turkey facing off against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Going into the tournament, the stacked France team, that includes Kylian Mbappé, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, led by Didier Deschamps is predicted to take home the trophy, while the reigning champs — Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal — are one of the fan favourites.
The 24-team tournament is usually hosted by a single country, but to commemorate the competition’s 60th anniversary, hosting duties were shared among several nations. This summer, Euro 2021 matches will be held in 11 different nations, namely, Azerbaijan, Denmark, England, Germany, Holland, Hungary, Italy, Romania, Russia, Scotland and Spain.
Two Canadian media outlets have been given the broadcast rights to the tournament, CTV and its sports specialty channel TSN and TVA.
CTV along with TSN will be broadcasting the games in English, while the Quebecor Media-owned TVA Sports will be broadcasting the showdown in French.
Here is an in-depth guide on how you can watch the Euro 2021 in Canada:
Cable
All Euro 2021 games will be available to watch on one of TSN’s five channels, with weekend games available on CTV and TSN. Most cable service providers, including Bell, Rogers and Shaw have these channels in their catalogue.
Similarly, if your cable provider is Vidéotron, Cogeco, or Telus, you should have access to TVA Sports for coverage of all games in French.
Online streaming (with cable)
If you have a cable connection that gives you access to the five TSN channels, you can use your cable credentials to log in to the TSN website and watch the games live. Additionally, the same can be done over TSN’s dedicated app.
TSN’s app is available on Android and iOS.
The same procedure follows for French broadcast. If your cable provides you with the TVA Sports channel, you can use your cable credentials to log into the TVA Sports website and mobile apps to live stream the battle of the nations.
TVA Sports’ app can be downloaded on Android here and iOS here.
You can also check if your cable provider has its own dedicated website or mobile app which gives you access to view all channels online. For example, Rogers cable customers can visit Rogers Anyplace TV to view the games on the go and Bell cable users can visit Fibe TV.
Online streaming (without cable)
UEFA EURO 2021 is also available on-demand through TSN Direct, which is the company’s online subscription program that gives you access to the TSN channels on the website and dedicated app.
The subscriptions are as follows:
- Day Pass – Gives you access to TSN for 24 hours from the time of subscription. The day pass costs $7.99 + tax.
- Month Pass – Gives you access to TSN for one month from the time of subscription. The month pass costs $19.99 + tax and is billed monthly until you cancel the subscription.
- Six-Month Pass – Gives you access to TSN for six months from the time of subscription. This pass usually costs $99.95 for the six months but is currently slashed down to $59.97 + tax and is billed every six months until you cancel the subscription.
Click here to subscribe.
Similarly, if you want to watch the Euro 2021 on-demand in French, TVA Sports Direct should be your go-to. TVA’s subscription gives you access to live stream the games on the company’s website and dedicated app.
The subscriptions are as follows:
- Monthly Plan – Gives you access to TVA Sports for a month from the time of subscription. The monthly plan costs $19.99 + tax and automatically renews every month until you cancel the subscription.
- Annual Plan – Gives you access to TVA Sports for a year from the time of subscription. The annual plan costs $199.99 + tax and is billed annually until the subscription is cancelled.
It’s worth noting that TVA Sports doesn’t offer a single-day pass.
Click here to subscribe.
Euro 2021 schedule
Friday, June 11
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Turkey vs. Italy
|3 pm ET
|TSN1/4, TVA Sports
Saturday, June 12
|Match
| Time
|TV channels
|Wales vs. Switzerland
|9 am ET
|TSN1/3, CTV, TVA Sports
|Denmark vs. Finland
|12 pm ET
|TSN1/3, CTV, TVA Sports
|Belgium vs. Russia
|3 pm ET
|TSN1/3, CTV, TVA Sports
Sunday, June 13
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|England vs. Croatia
|9 am ET
|TSN1/5, CTV, TVA Sports
|Austria vs. North Macedonia
|12 pm ET
|TSN1/5, CTV, TVA Sports
|Netherlands vs. Ukraine
|3 pm ET
|TSN1/3/5, CTV, TVA Sports
Monday, June 14
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Scotland vs. Czech Republic
|9 am ET
|TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports
|Poland vs. Slovakia
|12 pm ET
|TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports
|Spain vs. Sweden
|3 pm ET
|TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports
Tuesday, June 15
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Hungary vs. Portugal
|12 pm ET
|TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports
|France vs. Germany
|3 pm ET
|TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports
Wednesday, June 16
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Finland vs. Russia
|9 am ET
|TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports
|Turkey vs. Wales
|12 pm ET
|TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports
|Italy vs. Switzerland
|3 pm ET
|TSN1/3/4, TVA Sports
Thursday, June 17
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Ukraine vs. North Macedonia
|9 am ET
|TSN1/3, TVA Sports
|Denmark vs. Belgium
|12 pm ET
|TSN1/3, TVA Sports
|Netherlands vs. Austria
|3 pm ET
|TSN1/3, TVA Sports
Friday, June 18
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Sweden vs. Slovakia
|9 am ET
|TSN1/3, TVA Sports
|Croatia vs. Czech Republic
|12 pm ET
|TSN1/3, TVA Sports
|England vs. Scotland
|3 pm ET
|TSN1/3, TVA Sports
Saturday, June 19
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Hungary vs. France
|9 am ET
|TSN1/4, CTV, TVA Sports
|Portugal vs. Germany
|12 pm ET
|TSN1/4, CTV, TVA Sports
|Spain vs. Poland
|3 pm ET
|TSN1/5, CTV, TVA Sports
Sunday, June 20
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Italy vs. Wales
|12 pm ET
|TSN3/5, CTV, TVA Sports
|Switzerland vs. Turkey
|12 pm ET
|TSN2, TVA Sports
Monday, June 21
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Ukraine vs. Austria
|12 pm ET
|TSN2, TVA Sports
|North Macedonia vs. Netherlands
|12 pm ET
|TSN1/3/4/5, TVA Sports
|Russia vs. Denmark
|3 pm ET
|TSN2, TVA Sports
|Finland vs. Belgium
|3 pm ET
|TSN, TVA Sports
Tuesday, June 22
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Croatia vs. Scotland
|3 pm ET
|TSN2, TVA Sports
|Czech Republic vs. England
|3 pm ET
|TSN, TVA Sports
Wednesday, June 23
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Sweden vs. Poland
|12 pm ET
|TSN2, TVA Sports
|Slovakia vs. Spain
|12 pm ET
|TSN, TVA Sports
|Portugal vs. France
|3 pm ET
|TSN, TVA Sports
|Germany vs. Hungary
|3 pm ET
|TSN2, TVA Sports
Saturday, June 26 (Round of 16)
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|TBD
|12 pm ET
|TSN/CTV, TVA Sports
|TBD
|3 pm ET
|TSN/CTV, TVA Sports
Sunday, June 27 (Round of 16)
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|TBD
|12 pm ET
|TSN/CTV, TVA Sports
|TBD
|3 pm ET
|TSN/CTV, TVA Sports
Monday, June 28 (Round of 16)
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|TBD
|12 pm ET
|TSN, TVA Sports
|TBD
|3 pm ET
|TSN, TVA Sports
Tuesday, June 29 (Round of 16)
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|TBD
|12 pm ET
|TSN, TVA Sports
|TBD
|3 pm ET
|TSN, TVA Sports
Friday, July 2 (Quarterfinals)
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|TBD
|12 pm ET
|TSN, TVA Sports
|TBD
|3 pm ET
|TSN, TVA Sports
Saturday, July 3 (Quarterfinals)
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|TBD
|12 pm ET
|TSN/CTV, TVA Sports
|TBD
|3 pm ET
|TSN/CTV, TVA Sports
Tuesday, July 6 (Semifinal)
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Semifinal 1
|3 pm ET
|TSN, TVA Sports
Wednesday, July 7 (Semifinal)
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Semifinal 2
|3 pm ET
|TSN, TVA Sports
Sunday, July 11 (Final)
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Final
|3 pm ET
|TSN/CTV, TVA Sports
Image credit: UEFA EURO 2020
Comments