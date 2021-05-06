Get the new TCL 20 Pro 5G with Koodo and score a 55-inch TV

The new TCL 20 Pro 5G is here.Â
TCLâ€™s latest flagship smartphone is now available and sports one of the most beautiful designs on the market.Â
For a limited time, you can score a 55-inch 4K TCL TV at Koodo with the purchase of the 20 Pro 5G.Â
The TCL 10 Pro was their first smartphone that sported their branding. It hit the market last year and offered a mid-range phone that offered great value for the price.Â
With the 20 Pro 5G, TCL is stepping up to compete with high-end phones at a mid-range price.Â
Carrying over the NXTVISION display from last yearâ€™s model, this new device packs more power, higher build quality, and a camera that feels like a generational leap.Â
In terms of design, the 20 Pro 5G feels elegant to the touch. The aluminum frame is wedged between two glass panels, with a smooth matte finish on the back panel.Â
And unlike many other high-end smartphones, the camera is flush with the body of the phone, creating a seamless look and feel.Â
The display is an enhanced version of the companyâ€™s ‘NXTVISION’ from the 10 Pro. The curved-edge 6.67-inch AMOLED Dotch display is gorgeous. The slim design makes it easy to use the phone with one hand, giving you the most screen real estate without sacrificing the user experience.Â
If you stream video content on your phone, youâ€™ll find a lot to love with the 20 Pro 5G. With its deep blacks, enhanced colours, and infinity-design, itâ€™s one of the most immersive viewing experiences currently available on a smartphone.Â
But to experience the screenâ€™s full potential, youâ€™ll need to look to the camera.Â
Possibly the biggest improvement from the previous model, the 20 Pro 5G offers a 48-megapixel Quad-Camera with optical image stabilization and an improved night mode. If youâ€™ve ever struggled with blurry photos in low-light situations, TCL is making them a thing of the past with Super Night Mode 2.0. The photos have impressive colour accuracy, and the resolution bump in the 20 Pro 5G is noticeable.Â
Add in 4K video and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, and you have an impressive set of tools at your disposal.
If youâ€™re looking to do some gaming, TCL included the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor to play the latest games. While not as powerful as the most expensive chipsets, itâ€™s more than enough to ensure a lag-free experience. And if youâ€™re playing power-draining games like Genshin Impact, the 4,500mAh battery will keep you playing for hours.Â
With 256GB of storage, the 20 Pro 5G blurs the line between mid-range and high-end even further. If you need more space, you can add a microSD card with up to 1TB of storage.Â
TCL is making a strong case for its flagship series. Weâ€™re excited to get more hands-on time with the phone in the future.Â
