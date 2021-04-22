The Witcher: Monster Slayer opens early registration for Android users

Android users can now pre-register for The Witcher: Monster Slayer, Spokkoâ€™s new mobile location-based augmented reality game.
Similar to PokÃ©mon Go, Monster Slayer encourages you to get out explore the world around you, all while brewing potions, crafting bombs and training your character to take on monsters from The Witcher franchise.
While the trailer for The Witcher: Monster Slayer shows a person playing the game on an Apple device, the early access beta is limited to Android users. The final product, expected to release later this year, will be playable on Android and iOS devices.
A limited number of players will be able to download the game early through a random draw for a Google Play soft launch at the end of April.
Since the game takes place before Geralt of Rivia’s time, it doesn’t require a thorough knowledge of The Witcher books, video games, or Netflix adaptation, though there are likely still at least some stories and quests in Monster Slayer that connect to the Witcher world.
Source: The Witcher
