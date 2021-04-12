PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A32 5G release on April 23 in Canada

The Galaxy A52 5G costs $659 in Canada

Apr 12, 2021

1:20 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung has finally revealed the Canadian pricing and availability for its latest A series smartphones, the Galaxy A52 5G and A32 5G.

Both devices will be available on April 23rd at Samsung Experience stores, Samsung’s online store, major carriers and retail partners.

Regarding pricing, the Galaxy A52 5G costs $659 and the A32 5G costs $369 on Samsung’s online website and at its Experience stores. Both phones are available in the ‘Awesome Black’ colour variant.

In regions where in-store shopping isn’t available, Samsung Experience stores offer curbside, storefront and centralized pick-up, which you can arrange on Samsung’s website.

Eligible customers can receive 0 percent financing for $0 down and 0 percent interest for up to 36 months with approved credit.

Announced in March, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it sports a Snapdragon 750G processor, a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. It also features a 4,500mAh battery and in-display fingerprint scanner.

The A32 5G, on the other hand, sports a 6.5-inch display with a 720 x 1600-pixel resolution with a MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity processor and a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

