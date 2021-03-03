PREVIOUS|
Deals

Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and more $27 off at Walmart

If you haven't played Luigi's Mansion 3 yet, it's definitely worth checking out

Mar 3, 2021

7:35 PM EST

0 comments

Luigis Mansion 3

If you’re looking to pick up a new Switch game, Walmart is currently offering a decent deal on several notable games for Nintendo’s console starting March 4th.

Positively-reviewed, critically acclaimed games, including Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are on sale for $52, slashing roughly $27 off their regular price of $84-$89.

Nintendo’s Switch titles rarely go on sale, so if you’ve been thinking of picking up any of the above games, this is definitely a great time to pull the trigger. While I haven’t played Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Tennis Aces is a still great but slightly pared-down take on the iconic series, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an awesome third-person action title.

On the other hand, Super Mario Party is decent, but anyone who has played the classic N64 Mario Party titles will likely find it at least a little lacklustre.

The deal, which is featured in Walmart’s latest flyer, runs until March 10th, 2021 and starts on March 4th.

You can find Walmart’s full flyer at this link.

Related Articles

News

May 15, 2019

6:17 PM EDT

Nintendo reveals new Super Mario Maker 2 creation tools, story mode

News

Feb 17, 2021

5:54 PM EST

Here’s everything that was revealed during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct

News

Feb 13, 2019

5:09 PM EST

Nintendo announces Super Mario Maker 2 for the Switch

News

Nov 19, 2019

5:56 PM EST

Here are the Canadian-made games nominated for 2019 Game Awards

Comments