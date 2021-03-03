Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and more $27 off at Walmart

If you’re looking to pick up a new Switch game, Walmart is currently offering a decent deal on several notable games for Nintendo’s console starting March 4th.
Positively-reviewed, critically acclaimed games, including Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are on sale for $52, slashing roughly $27 off their regular price of $84-$89.
Nintendo’s Switch titles rarely go on sale, so if you’ve been thinking of picking up any of the above games, this is definitely a great time to pull the trigger. While I haven’t played Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Tennis Aces is a still great but slightly pared-down take on the iconic series, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an awesome third-person action title.
On the other hand, Super Mario Party is decent, but anyone who has played the classic N64 Mario Party titles will likely find it at least a little lacklustre.
The deal, which is featured in Walmart’s latest flyer, runs until March 10th, 2021 and starts on March 4th.
You can find Walmart’s full flyer at this link.
