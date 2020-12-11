Wonder Woman 1984 to stream in Canada on December 25

Warner Bros has changed its tune and decided to make Wonder Woman 1984 available for Canadians to stream on December 25th.
The movie will be available to rent for $29.99 CAD for a 48-hour period, according to a Canadian Press report. It’s unclear what platform it will be available from, but it will likely be the power players like iTunes and Google Play.
This follows the news from late November that claimed the movie would only be available in theatres in Canada with a streaming release planned for Crave at an undetermined time in the future.
In the U.S., the movie is going to premiere in theatres and on HBO Max. The movie will then live on HBO max for a month, and then it will move to rental platforms like iTunes.
