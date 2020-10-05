Telus launches upgraded chatbot called ‘Telus Assist’ on mobile and desktop

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has upgraded its chatbot with new features and renamed it to ‘Telus Assist.’
The carrier notes that one of the chatbot’s new features is the option to ask to be transferred to a live chat agent or schedule a call back.
Telus says that the chatbot can also be used to access your account information, receive tech support, and perform simple account transactions like data top-up and add Easy Roam. Telus Assist can also provide general information to basic questions.
The carrier says that it surveyed consumers and learned that they wanted a chatbot name that indicated that it was not an actual human. This is why it changed the name of the chatbot from the ‘Telus Virtual Assistant’ to ‘Telus Assist.’
Along with the new features, the carrier has also rolled out a new icon for the chatbot. Telus Assist is available on both desktop and mobile devices.
Source: Telus
