Apple releases public betas for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur and more

The first public betas for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 are now available for testers.
Those interested in trying out the public betas should head to the Apple Beta Software Program website. From there, you can learn more about each beta and follow the steps to join the public beta and install the software.
As with any public beta, it’s important to note that pre-release software often has issues. With that in mind, be prepared for bugs, glitches and other problems when running the beta.
It’s also a great idea to install beta software on a spare device and not on anything you rely on as a daily driver. For example, if you have one iPhone and it’s the only phone you’ve got, it’s probably a good idea to avoid installing iOS 14.
Before the public betas, Apple launched developer previews almost immediately after WWDC 2020.
iOS 14 sports several new features and capabilities, including a redesigned home screen experience with widgets, picture-in-picture (PiP) support, the App Library and more. Additionally, a new tweak to copy-and-paste has exposed several apps for snooping on users’ clipboards.
Likewise, iPadOS 14 features a new app design with a sidebar, better search and improvements for the Apple Pencil.
macOS Big Sur brings a design refresh, support for Apple’s custom silicon and significant improvements to Safari.
