Telus business plan can net subscribers 20GB unlimited plans for $63

If you’re eligible for a Telus business plan through your employer, you can get a pretty astounding deal on a 20GB unlimited data plan from Telus.
Before you dive into the plan, you can see if you’re eligible by entering your work email and some other information on this website.
If you’re eligible, you can head over to the RMC|Solutions website to take advantage of the 20GB unlimited deal. If you want a new phone, you can get a contract through this deal, but it will cost you more per month depending on what phone you get.
Other notable costs include $20 for the SIM card and $15 for shipping. However, these are one time costs so you won’t have to pay them monthly.
The plan is Telus’ basic 20GB unlimited plan so that means you get 20GB of highspeed data and then once you hit your data cap you can continue to use your phone’s internet connection, but the speeds will be slower until the next month of your plan.
This plan also includes voicemail and unlimited nationwide texting/calling, according to documents obtained by MobileSyrup.
