Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in March 2020

Yeah, that's my good 'Judy' coming to Prime Video this month

Feb 25, 2020

4:06 PM EST

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.

Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the service in March.

Amazon has also provided information regarding the shows and movies coming to its Prime Video Channels.

March 1st

  • Bates Motel: seasons 1-5
  • Carl
  • Battlestar Galactica (2003), season 1
  • Battlestar Galactica (2004): seasons 1-4
  • Resiliencia Por Rafinha Alcantara

March 2nd

  • Burns Your Maps

March 4th

  • Pitch Perfect 2

March 5th

  • Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
  • Big Brother Canada: season 8 [Only on StackTV,  an extra $12.99 per month]

March 6th

  • Zerozerozero: season 1
  • Caronte: season 1

March 10th

  • Child’s Play
  • The Test: A New Era For Australia’s Team

March 12th

  • Killerman

March 13th

  • Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
  • Jessy & Nessy: season 1

March 15th

  • The Good Fight: season 3
  • Loudermilk: season 3

March 16th

  • The Wedding Year

March 17th

  • Roswell, New Mexico: season 2 [Only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]

March 19th

  • Blow The Man Down

March 20th

  • Crawl
  • Top Chef: season 17 [Only on Hayu, an extra $5.99 per month]

March 21st

  • I See You

March 23rd

  • Official Secrets

March 26th

  • Kill Chain
  • Daniel Isn’t Real [Only on Shudder, an extra $5.99 per month]

March 27th

  • Judy
    Making the Cut: season 1

March 29th

  • Gods of Egypt

March 31st

  • Fireman Sam: seasons 8 & 9
  • Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Bitty Adventures: season 1
  • Reprisal
  • New Bob The Builder: season 1

