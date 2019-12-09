Ikea smart blinds to likely have HomeKit support next year

Ikea’s smart blinds have been available for a while now, and while they support Google Assistant, they notably do not support Apple’s HomeKit.
The Swedish-based company had indicated that it was going to support the platform in the fall of this year, but 9to5Mac reports that this is probably not going to be the case.
On Twitter, Ikea customer support indicated that the HomeKit functionality “should be added to the blinds early next year.”
Hi, the HomeKit functionality should be added to the blinds early next year.
— IKEA UK Support (@IKEAUKSupport) December 7, 2019
9to5 reports that this isn’t that shocking of a delay since fall is nearly over and we still have not seen the support for the KADRILJ and FYRTUR. The two products are wireless, battery-powered blinds that “interact with Ikea’s existing TRÅDFRI lighting gateway.”
