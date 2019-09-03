Bell, Rogers, Shaw, and others may appeal CRTC wholesale rate decision

Canada’s largest telecom carriers could appeal to the Federal Court of Appeal the CRTC’s wholesale internet rate decision on September 14th.
The Globe and Mail reported that if they wanted to, companies including Bell, Rogers, Shaw Communications, Cogeco, Quebecor and Eastlink, have to appeal the decision within 30 days of the decision.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced on August 15th the new final wholesale internet rates and said that they are lower than the interim wholesale rates implemented in 2016, which were also set to foster competition at the time.
The telecom companies cried foul when the rates were set and all came out with one-time monetary charges that they will incur because of the retroactive payments.
Shaw said it would be impacted by $10 million, and Quebecor’s Videotron said it would be impacted by $50 million. Rogers said it would be impacted by $140 million, Cogeco said it would be impacted by $25 million, and Bell said it would be impacted by $100 million.
Bell furthered its statement by indicating it would be scaling back on the rollout of wireless services to 200,000 rural homes.
It is worth adding that Videotron’s CEO Jean-François Pruneau told The Wire Report that the company was speaking with other telecom companies about appealing the decision.
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said he was disappointed with Bell’s actions and said that “this will not distract from our government’s commitment to connect every Canadian to affordable high-speed internet by 2030.”
“I am confident new competitors will step up to make these investments,” he added.
The CRTC has not commented on what the carriers have said.
Source: The Globe and Mail
