Twitter is down and experiencing problems again

Twitter is currently experiencing problems and is down for some users once again.
The website currently reads: “Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing—we’re going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon.”
DownDetector confirmed that the site is having issues, and that around 10,380 problems have been reported in the last hour.
It has reportedly been facing problems since 2:46pm EST, according to DownDetector.
The Twitter mobile app is also currently not working.
Twitter, along with numerous other social media sites, had similar problems on July 3rd.
