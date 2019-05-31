Underground ridesharing service faces serious risk as B.C. waits for legalization

Bin Yang pulls his Dodge Caravan over to the side of a roundabout to pick up a group of passengers at the Rose Garden on the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus.

“I don’t have a POS machine on board. I can take payment by either cash or WeChat,” said Yang, who drives for a Richmond-based ride-hailing service called GoKabu. The company is popular among local Chinese communities.

Yang has been giving people rides for the company for a year and a half despite ridesharing not being legal in B.C. during that time.

But four passengers left the car without paying him.

“They said they would pay with e-transfer, but I never received the money. I tried to call them, but none of them picked up their phone,” said Yang. The company Yang works for refuses to intervene in payment disputes or to reimburse drivers if their passengers choose to take a ride and dash.

GoKabu passengers are often arranged to pay a predefined fee directly to their drivers after the ride using cash, e-transfer or third-party payment system like WeChat Pay and Alipay. It’s because of this less rigorous model of payment that drivers like Yang can end up being stiffed for their money.

Drivers and passengers are not protected under the law

Yang’s situation highlights just one of the risks faced by drivers and passengers of a company that operates outside the bounds of transportation regulations. Even if ride-hailing legislation is on the horizon on track, the government says drivers and passengers should bear their own risk if they choose to be involved in the service now.

“It is important that the people signing up as drivers for these companies [to] understand that they are assuming all of the risk related to providing the ride-hailing service,” said Danielle Pope, a media relations officer at the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Drivers caught using their personal vehicle for commercial purposes are subject to a $50,000 fine by the province.

Passengers who use these services also face risks in case something goes wrong during a ride. Additionally, ICBC specialist Jack Ju says drivers will forfeit their insurance coverage when using a ride-hailing service.

“If a driver registers a private-use-only license plate but uses it for commercial ride-hailing, ICBC will refuse to reimburse both the driver and the passenger if an accident happens,” said Ju.

Mobile application contains security flaws

“Kabu Rider,” the passenger app of GoKabu, is still in an experimental phase. The company said that this application is designed for the eventual legalization of TNS, the global name for ridesharing services, in B.C.

According to Xiao, GoKabu can track a driver’s vehicle through its passenger app. The application also contains a panic button that customers can press in case of an emergency.

However, almost all GoKabu passengers use WeChat, a Chinese social media app, to hail and pay for their rides. WeChat will not display any information other than the driver’s nickname, let alone a panic button.

GoKabu operates under regulation loopholes

Major ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft are allowed to operate in Alberta and Ontario as these provinces permit TNS operations. Under TNS, customers pay for their rides through the app where they hailed the ride. The company then processes the payment and pays the driver a share after deducting a service fee.

By using peer-to-peer payment, GoKabu does not fall under the jurisdiction of TNS according to Xiao.

A spokesperson for the City of Richmond said the company is registered as a software business and that does not qualify it to provide ridesharing services.

“Ride-hailing is not a permitted activity in B.C., so we do not issue licenses to companies for such services,” says Ted Townsend, media spokesperson for the City of Richmond.

Townsend claimed that the city has taken counter-measures against service providers like GoKabu, but did not go into detail regarding the actions taken.

Xiao denied that GoKaBu’s drivers have been affected by government actions.

According to Xiao, the B.C. legislative assembly has consulted GoKabu for the potential legalization of ride-hailing services in the province. In response, GoKabu replied with a 15-page proposal in January 2019, but the B.C. legislative assembly has yet to respond.

With files from Chengxu Zhu.