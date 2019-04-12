Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [April 8 – 14]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Guava Island
In addition to performing at Coachella this week and partnering up with Google on a Pixel 3 campaign, Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) has also released a new thriller film called Guava Island.
The special follows a local musician who’s determined to throw a festival.
Guava Island was directed by Hiro Murai (Atlanta) and stars Donald Glover (Atlanta), Rihanna (Ocean’s 8) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther).
Amazon Prime Video release date: Following its April 11th premiere at the festival, Guava Island will be available to everyone through Amazon.com starting April 13th at 3:01am EST. The film will be free for all until 9pm EST, at which time it will become exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.
Runtime: 60 minutes
Crave
BlacKKKlansman
Spike Lee’s Oscar-winning biographical crime film about the Ku Klux Klan is now available on Crave. BlacKKKlansman follows Colorado Springs’ first African-American detective as he infiltrates the KKK during the 1970s.
The film stars John David Washington (Ballers), Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Topher Grace (That ’70s Show).
Note that BlacKKKlansman requires Crave’s Movies + HBO subscription, which costs an additional $9.99/month on top of Crave’s flat $9.99 monthly fee.
Theatrical release date: August 10th, 2018
Crave release date: April 12th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 15 minutes
Game of Thrones Season 8
The highly anticipated eighth and final season of Game of Thrones hits Crave on Sunday, April 14th at 9pm ET/6pm PT — the same time that it airs on HBO. The remaining five episodes will hit Crave each Sunday for the next five weeks.
Find out who survives the long-running epic conflict.
Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington (War Horse), Emilia Clarke (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Black Hawk Down), Peter Dinklage (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Lena Headey (Fighting With My Family), Sophie Turner (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) and Maisie Williams (Doctor Who).
Note that Game of Thrones requires Crave’s Movies + HBO subscription, which costs an additional $9.99/month on top of Crave’s flat $9.99 monthly fee.
Crave premiere date: April 14th, 2019
Runtime: Six episodes, 54 minutes to 1 hour, 22 minutes
Netflix
The Perfect Date
Netflix’s latest Original film, The Perfect Date, stars To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before heartthrob Noah Centineo as a high schooler who launches an app offering his services as a fake date, only to find himself developing real romantic feelings.
The film was directed by Chris Nelson (My Dead Ex) and co-stars Laura Marano (Austin & Ally) and Camila Mendes (Riverdale).
Netflix Canada release date: April 12th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes
You vs. Wild
You vs. Wild is Netflix’s newest choose-your-own-adventure experiment, following last December’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.
The interactive series tasks viewers with making decisions to help Bear Grylls (Man vs. Wild) survive in the wilderness. Just be aware that you can’t actually kill him.
Netflix Canada release date: April 10th, 2019
Runtime: Eight episodes, 14-20 minutes each
