Best Buy Canada offers one-day $40 deal on Tile tracker bundles

For only one day only, Best Buy Canada is offering significant discounts on various Tile Bluetooth tracker packages.
The 4-pack of Tile Mate trackers is on sale for $39 CAD. This is price cut from the regular cost of $100.
The 4-pack Mate and Slim Tile combo, on the other hand, is also priced at $39.99. This particular Tile combo is typically priced at $110.
Tile revealed its Mate and Pro tracking devices back in October of 2018. Unlike previous Tile Bluetooth trackers, including the Sport and Style, the Mate and Pro feature replaceable batteries. While both trackers are similar, they feature a few notable differences.
For instance, the Tile Pro utilizes a larger battery when compared to the Mate and also has a 91m (300ft) range instead of the 45m (150ft) with the Mate. The Tile Pro is also three times louder than the Tile Slim, while the Tile Mate is only 1.5 times louder than the Slim.
Speaking of Tile’s thinnest Bluetooth tracker, the Slim is designed to slide easily into a wallet. This is the only Tile that doesn’t feature a replaceable battery. The tracker’s range also comes in between 9m (30ft) and 30m (100ft).
If you’ve been waiting to pick up a Tile, this is a ridiculously good deal. Although, it’s unclear why Tile has discounted its line of Bluetooth trackers so heavily.
