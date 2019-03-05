Here’s how to make Roku devices work with Alexa and Google Assistant in Canada

Users with a Roku streaming stick or set-top box and an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device can rejoice as the platforms have linked up to add more voice control options to Roku’s service.
So far the service isn’t available in the Canadian Alexa Skills store. A Roku representative also told MobileSyrup that there are no details regarding it coming to Canada yet.
This is the second voice assistant partnership that Roku has forged. Back in September 2018 the company added the ability for users to control their devices with Google Assistant.
Alexa Setup
If you create a U.S. Amazon account with a random U.S. address and then set your Echo/Alexa voice to U.S. English, you should be able to access the American Alexa Skills store. You can then change your Amazon Account region here.
Take note though, when you change over your Amazon account you’ll see prices on Amazon in U.S. dollars instead of Canadian. It may be worth it to make a second dummy account just for accessing U.S. specific tech features. This also might break other features like ordering straight from your Alexa device.
I ported over my regular Amazon.ca account, and I had to sign out and then re-sign into the Alexa app to make the U.S. Skills appear on the mobile Skills store.
You might also need to create a PayPal account since its easier to link that to a U.S. account given you don’t need to add a billing address when you connect them.
Along with making a U.S. Amazon account you also need to create a U.S. Roku account and link your Roku device to it. From there you should be able to enable the Roku Alexa Skill.
Google Assistant setup
Canadians can also use Google Assistant to control their Roku TVs and streaming devices, but they may need to set their Google Assistant language to ‘U.S English.’
You can change this setting by navigating to the ‘Account’ section of the Home app and then tapping on ‘Settings.’ Next, choose the ‘Assistant’ tab followed by ‘Languages.’ Once that’s done, tap the ‘Add’ button at the top of the Google Home app, then choose ‘Set up device.’ The next step is to select ‘Have something already set up?’ then search for Roku.
You’ll be prompted to link your Roku account, and then you should be good to go. For reference, I was able to connect my Canadian Roku account to my Google Home app.
My Google Home app says that my Google Home language is U.S. English and my Country code is CA (Canada).
When you’re using one of these voice control methods, you need to specify that you want to control your Roku. Something like “Alexa, fast forward on Roku” or “Hey Google, turn on Roku” (this only works for Roku TVs).
For a list of more commands, you can visit Roku’s site, but you’ll need to make sure your page is set to the U.S. English in the bottom right corner for it to appear.
The last note is that to use a voice assistant to turn on your Roku TV you need to enable ‘Fast TV Start.’ This setting is in the ‘System’ section of the television’s settings under the sub-heading ‘Power.’
