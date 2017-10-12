This 3-pack of 10-ft, MFi-Certified Lightning Cables is down to its lowest price yet

Powering up all of your devices can feel like an episode of Family Feud when you only have one charging cable at your disposal. That’s why any self-respecting techie would jump at the opportunity to add more power cords to their collection—especially when they’re going for over 80 percent off their usual price. Now, you can end your charging woes and get three 10-Ft MFi-Certified Lightning Cables for only $21 CAD [$17 USD].
Measuring in at a whopping 10-feet long, these cables deliver next-level flexibility that will come in handy whether you’re charging at your desk or on your bed across the room. Plus, with three of these monster cables, you can stow one at home, another in your car, and the last at work, so you’re always covered.
What’s more, these cables are MFi-certified, meaning they’re guaranteed to work perfectly with your Apple devices, so you won’t have to fret over damaging your device’s batteries.
Now, these charging cables were on sale for $37 CAD, but you can get them at a new price drop for $21 CAD [$17 USD], saving more than 80 percent off the normal $125 CAD retail price!
Source: SyrupDeals
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these links in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
