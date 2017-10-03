Telus is increasing the price of its SIM cards from $15 CAD to $20 on October 17th, according to an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup.
The document also indicates that Telus will continue to abstain from charging a ‘connection fee,’ like its main competitors, Bell and Rogers.
While Telus now charges $20 for its SIM cards, the carrier’s pricing is still less than the cost of a smartphone activation at Bell, which charges a $25 connection fee, and Rogers, which charges a $25 connection fee and $10 for the SIM card. On the other hand, Telus’ sub brand Koodo’s SIM cards cost $10 with no activation fee.
Telus SIM cards have a limited lifetime warranty against defects, which is voided if damaged, modified or tampered with.
Comments
Pingback: Telus to increase SIM card price from $15 to $20 on October 17 | Daily Update()