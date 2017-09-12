Apple’s making a move towards integrated wireless charging into its mobile devices.
The Cupertino computing giant announced the AirPower charging mat at its iPhone 8 special event on September 12th, 2017.
Phil Schiller, Apple’s vice president of worldwide marketing, showed that the AirPower mat works simultaneously with the new iPhone X, the Apple Watch, as well as the wireless charging case for the AirPods.
In the video example, all three devices were lined up side-by-side, charging at once.
Schiller said Apple is working with Qi to incorporate this form into the standard.
The AirPower mat will be available sometime next year.
Comments
Pingback: Apple releases AirPower charging mat | Daily Update()