Apple reveals AirPower charging mat

Sep 12, 2017

2:48 PM EDT

3 comments

Apple’s making a move towards integrated wireless charging into its mobile devices.

The Cupertino computing giant announced the AirPower charging mat at its iPhone 8 special event on September 12th, 2017.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s vice president of worldwide marketing, showed that the AirPower mat works simultaneously with the new iPhone X, the Apple Watch, as well as the wireless charging case for the AirPods.

In the video example, all three devices were lined up side-by-side, charging at once.

Schiller said Apple is working with Qi to incorporate this form into the standard.

The AirPower mat will be available sometime next year.

Comments

  • Marshall Davidson

    I can just see it. The next thing the company will be doing is removing any form of wired/connected charging in favour of this nonsense.
    I know few people who use or would really care for ‘wireless charging’ Its just another gimmick

  • Pingback: Apple releases AirPower charging mat | Daily Update()

  • David Markx

    Having furniture and restaurants with readily available wireless charging pads work with all your devices is the future.

    Now that the iPhone backs Qi there’s some serious money to be made which will benefit Android users as well.