Instagram rolls out ‘community-inspired’ rainbow face filter

Instagram has rolled out a new rainbow face filter that it says is inspired by its community. With the filter, you’ll now be able add a ray of colourful light to your selfies to share with friends.Tapping the rainbow will change between vertical and horizontal orientation, while tapping outside of the rainbow will move it across the screen. As with any other face filters, you can also use the rainbow option in Boomerang, Rewind and other Instagram formats, which can then be added to your story or sent to friends through Instagram Direct.
The new rainbow filter is now available on both the iOS and Android versions of Instagram.
Recently, Instagram also added 1960s-inspired face filters that allow users to deck themselves out with retro clothing. Outside of filters, Instagram will now let users reply to posts in Direct with photos and videos.
Finally, to help keep the conversation going, Instagram has also confirmed that dedicated comment threads are coming to the platform.
Source: Instagram
