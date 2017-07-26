Waze is now available on Android Auto

It’s been a while in the making, but Waze, Google’s crowdsourced traffic and navigation app, is finally fully compatible with Android Auto.
Starting today, Canadian Android Auto users — including those who only have access to the infotainment platform via the Android Auto mobile app — can use Waze instead of Google Maps for all their vehicle navigation needs.
Like the smartphone app, Waze on Android Auto allows users to report traffic conditions, including car accidents, road hazards and police roadblocks. With this iteration of the app, any and all reporting is done by tapping a large icon located to the bottom right of the main interface. Like with other Android Auto 2.0 supported apps, Waze includes support for voice commands, allowing users to keep their focus on the road.
In an interview with The Verge, Waze’s Jens Baron says Waze worked closely with the Android Auto team to adapt the app to the infotainment platform. That said, don’t expect every single mobile app feature to have made transition intact; some features, including map chat, are missing in the initial Android Auto release. Baron, however, says they may make the jump in subsequent releases if there’s enough demand from users.
To start using Waze with Android Auto, update the Android Auto mobile app and select Waze as your alternate navigation app. According to Baron, the company currently does not have any plans to make an Apple CarPlay compatible version of Waze.
Via: The Verge
