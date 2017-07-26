Switch sells 4.7 million consoles as Nintendo’s profits surge

Nintendo has revealed that its Switch home console-portable hybrid system has sold 4.7 million units since its release in March.
The number, revealed as part of the company’s latest earnings report, indicates that the Switch sold an impressive 1.97 million units in the last fiscal quarter, showing that the console is continuing to sell after its first few initial months on the market, unlike its predecessor, the Wii U.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a rerelease of Mario Kart 8 for the Wii U but with new features, sold 3.54 million units following its release in April. This means that approximately three quarters of Switch users also own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Arms, a new series for the Switch — a move Nintendo historically rarely makes — managed to sell 1.18 million units in its first two weeks on store shelves following its release on June 18th and the end of this financial quarter, June 30th.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild also unsurprisingly continues to sell well and has shipped 1.16 million units this quarter, bringing total sales to 3.92 million overall. To put this in perspective, approximately 83 percent of Switch owners own a copy of Breath of the wild.
In terms of the 3DS, Nintendo sold almost a million units of its dedicated portable console this quarter and 5.85 million games, a 31 percent decrease over last year. Amiibo, Nintendo’s NFC-enabled toy figures, sold 1.6 million and 1.3 million card packs. Downloadable games across all of Nintendo’s platforms earned $98 million USD.
In total, Nintendo earned $1.4 billion USD in revenue and made $190 million in profit, amounting to an impressive 149 percent increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.
Nintendo also has a solid summer of game releases coming up, with Splatoon 2 just dropping and Mario+Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, a real-time strategy game developed in partnership with Ubisoft, and Super Mario Odyssey, all scheduled to be released over the course of the next few months.
Source: Nintendo
