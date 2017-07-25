W|W: The Wearable Weekly – The AR industry fights for first amendment rights

Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech. If you only have time to read one thing about wearables this week, this is it.
Device Announcements
Huawei unveils Band 2 & Band 2 Pro (Android Headlines)
Mira announces $99 AR Headset (TechCrunch)
Atari launches Speakerhat (VentureBeat)
Intel stopping orders for Recon Jet (Bicycle Retailer)
Next gen HoloLens will feature an AI chip (The Verge)
Spectacles launches on Amazon (Android Headline)
Intel announces Movidius AI USB stick (Engadget)
Lenovo reveals AR headset (Engadget)
Funding & M&A
ObEN raises $5M from Tencent to create AI celebrities for AR (TechCrunch)
Reach Robotics closes $7.5M Series A for its augmented reality bots (TechCrunch)
Major milestones
AR wins in 1st Amendment legal battle (Ars Technica)
Official trailer for Ready Player One is released (Motherboard)
Android Wear 2.0 Finally Hitting ASUS ZenWatch 2 (Android Headlines)
Vuzix moves to new manufacturing plant to support higher volumes (VRFocus)
Upskill Unveils GE Aviation Smart Glasses Pilot (PRNewswire)
Google opens VR Expeditions app to the public (TechCrunch)
Ubimax launches Frontline enterprise smartglasses platform (PRNewswire)
Google Glass returns to the limelight with a focus on enterprise (TechCrunch)
Rumours
Intel eliminates its wearable division (CNBC)
