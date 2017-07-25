Motorola’s newest Moto Mod is a 360-degree camera

Motorola announced on Tuesday that it’s bringing a new 360-degree camera Moto Mod, which the company first unveiled at an event in Ghana earlier this month, to the U.S. partway through next month.
The company detailed the Mod during its Moto Z2 Force event in New York City. The 4K capable camera will ship on August 10th, the same day the Moto Z2 Force comes out in the U.S., and will cost $299.99 USD.
Similar to the 360-degree camera accessory Essential unveiled alongside its first smartphone effort, Motorola’s latest Moto Mod can capture 360-degree panoramic stills and 360-degree 4K video at 24 frames per second. Moreover, it’s compatible with the entire Moto Z family, including the Moto Z2 Play, which recently arrived in Canada.
According to Motorola, Moto Z family users will be able to edit any 360-degree images and videos they capture with the accessory directly on their smartphone. At a later date, the company plans to add support for live streaming to a variety of social media networks.
We’ve contacted Motorola to find if it plans to bring the new 360-degree camera to Canada. We’ll update this article when we hear back from the company. Stay tuned.
Via: The Verge
