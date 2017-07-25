News
iOS 11’s latest beta adds feature that prevents your iPhone from joining spotty public Wi-Fi

Jul 25, 2017

10:13 AM EDT

1 comments

iOS 11

Apple has quietly added a new feature in the latest iOS 11 beta that anyone who frequently uses public Wi-Fi is sure to appreciate.

The new feature — unpublicized by the company, but quickly spotted by a variety of iPhone and iPad fans — bypasses the operating system’s auto-join Wi-Fi feature when it meets a network with poor connectivity.

Additionally, for users that have iOS’s “Ask to Join Networks” setting enabled, the new feature will prevent an endless barrage of notifications from popping up whenever they walk into a venue with poor public Wi-Fi like a local coffee shop.

As The Verge notes, this isn’t exactly a new feature to the world of smartphones. Samsung phones, for instance, include a feature called Smart Network Switch, which switches to mobile data whenever the user is on a Wi-Fi network where the signal is weak.

Still, it’s a nice addition.

The full release of iOS 11 is expected to come later this year.

Source: Twitter Via: The Verge

Comments

  • ciderrules

    “Samsung phones, for instance, include a feature called Smart Network Switch, which switches to mobile data whenever the user is on a Wi-Fi network where the signal is weak.”

    You mean like Wifi Assist on iOS?

    • Mario Gaucher

      wifi assist works great… but sometimes, it’s of no use… when wifi is connected and spotty, wifi assist is not doing anything. Most of the time, you need a wifi network not connected to the internet for assist to work.

    • Eluder

      Agreed, it is quite useless. When I’m in the elevator lobby at my condo, my WiFi is a no go, and my iPhone 7 Plus will sit on WiFi with no connectivity, while my S8 knows the connection is weak and switches over to mobile.

  • Bill___A

    Shaw go customers will really appreciate this feature, given the many Shaw hotspots that don’t seem to be functional to a realistic extent.