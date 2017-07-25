iOS 11’s latest beta adds feature that prevents your iPhone from joining spotty public Wi-Fi

Apple has quietly added a new feature in the latest iOS 11 beta that anyone who frequently uses public Wi-Fi is sure to appreciate.
The new feature — unpublicized by the company, but quickly spotted by a variety of iPhone and iPad fans — bypasses the operating system’s auto-join Wi-Fi feature when it meets a network with poor connectivity.
New in iOS 11: It learns to stop connecting you to crappy WiFi! (like Whole Foods, Starbucks, airport, etc) pic.twitter.com/vz089HWvGW
— Ryan Jones (@rjonesy) July 16, 2017
Additionally, for users that have iOS’s “Ask to Join Networks” setting enabled, the new feature will prevent an endless barrage of notifications from popping up whenever they walk into a venue with poor public Wi-Fi like a local coffee shop.
As The Verge notes, this isn’t exactly a new feature to the world of smartphones. Samsung phones, for instance, include a feature called Smart Network Switch, which switches to mobile data whenever the user is on a Wi-Fi network where the signal is weak.
Still, it’s a nice addition.
The full release of iOS 11 is expected to come later this year.
