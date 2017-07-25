HMD Global likely to unveil Nokia 8 on August 16

After countless leaks, HMD Global will likely officially unveil and detail the Nokia 8 partway through next month.
In an invite sent to members of the media, HMD Global, the company that currently holds the Nokia license, has invited journalists to an August 16th event in London, England. In the invite, the company says it will “unveil the next milestone for Nokia phones.” While the company hasn’t confirmed it will show off the Nokia 8 at said event, most rumours point to that eventuality.
We got our best look at the Nokia 8 on July 17th when prominent leaker Evan Blass shared a render of the device, revealing that it will, in a call back to the brand’s Windows Phone heyday, ship with a pair of Zeiss designed rear-facing cameras. Thanks to the same leak, it became apparent the Nokia 8 will also feature a full metal body and a 5.3-inch QHD display.
This is the Nokia 8 https://t.co/YUUbFOgbBX pic.twitter.com/xrHBRx4H8I
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 17, 2017
Additionally, previous leaks indicated the Nokia 8 will ship with a Snapdragon 835 chipset, as well as 4GB or 6GB of RAM.
Are you excited for the Nokia 8? Tell us in the comment section.
Source: Android Authority
Comments